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Even Without a Reset Metals Will Do Well | Rick Rule
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14 views • November 10, 2020
How will the US presidential election and its aftermath, CV-19 lockdowns, social unrest, and potential credit crisis impact our lives and financial future?
Legendary investment analyst and CEO of Sprott Asset Mgt, Rick Rule, joins Liberty and Finance host Dunagun Kaiser for a look ahead through and beyond the end of 2020. Rick also fields many questions submitted by viewers, and renews his offer to rank natural resource portfolios for free!
HAVE YOUR NATURAL RESOURCE PORTFOLIO GRADED BY SPROTT:
If you are seeking to have your Natural Resource Portfolio ranked from 1-10, for no cost or obligation with the understanding this is not investment advice, but a ranking of your Natural Resource Positions by the preeminent name in the Natural Resource Space: Sprott Global Resource Investments!
Go to: http:www.SprottUSA.com/Rankings
Submit the company names & ticker symbols of your natural resource stocks.
Get a FREE personalized ranking from Rick Rule, CEO!
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
Subscribe to Be Notified When We Post to YouTube (it's FREE!) ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
Legendary investment analyst and CEO of Sprott Asset Mgt, Rick Rule, joins Liberty and Finance host Dunagun Kaiser for a look ahead through and beyond the end of 2020. Rick also fields many questions submitted by viewers, and renews his offer to rank natural resource portfolios for free!
HAVE YOUR NATURAL RESOURCE PORTFOLIO GRADED BY SPROTT:
If you are seeking to have your Natural Resource Portfolio ranked from 1-10, for no cost or obligation with the understanding this is not investment advice, but a ranking of your Natural Resource Positions by the preeminent name in the Natural Resource Space: Sprott Global Resource Investments!
Go to: http:www.SprottUSA.com/Rankings
Submit the company names & ticker symbols of your natural resource stocks.
Get a FREE personalized ranking from Rick Rule, CEO!
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
Subscribe to Be Notified When We Post to YouTube (it's FREE!) ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
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