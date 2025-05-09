BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

De Gaulle’s grandson: to down play Russia’s WWII contribution ‘not only a lie, but betrayal’
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1262 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 2 days ago

Attempts to downplay Russia’s contribution to WWII ‘not only a lie, but betrayal’ - De Gaulle’s grandson

💬 Such actions mark “a betrayal of all the sacrifices that were made, all the lives that were lost, all the families that were exterminated or torn apart while they fought for our freedom against the Nazi invaders,” Pierre de Gaulle, grandson of former Free France resistance leader and Fifth Republic President Charles De Gaulle, told Sputnik.

🇫🇷 Highlighting the details of Soviet-French wartime cooperation, de Gaulle dubbed the Normandie-Niemen Fighter Regiment “the finest example of brotherhood in arms and Franco-Russian friendship,” recalling how his grandfather had sought for it to be established as soon as possible, despite Churchill’s advice not to do so, and pointing to the unit’s critical role in Free French diplomacy with Moscow.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy