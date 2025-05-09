Attempts to downplay Russia’s contribution to WWII ‘not only a lie, but betrayal’ - De Gaulle’s grandson

💬 Such actions mark “a betrayal of all the sacrifices that were made, all the lives that were lost, all the families that were exterminated or torn apart while they fought for our freedom against the Nazi invaders,” Pierre de Gaulle, grandson of former Free France resistance leader and Fifth Republic President Charles De Gaulle, told Sputnik.

🇫🇷 Highlighting the details of Soviet-French wartime cooperation, de Gaulle dubbed the Normandie-Niemen Fighter Regiment “the finest example of brotherhood in arms and Franco-Russian friendship,” recalling how his grandfather had sought for it to be established as soon as possible, despite Churchill’s advice not to do so, and pointing to the unit’s critical role in Free French diplomacy with Moscow.