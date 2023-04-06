A Ukrainian Strike Drone Crashed - in the Immediate Vicinity of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - the Commander of the Russian AF unit that Ensures the Safety of the Plant

A Ukrainian strike drone crashed in the immediate vicinity of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the commander of the Russian Armed Forces unit that ensures the safety of the plant told RIA Novosti
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.