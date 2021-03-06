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(2) How We Got Here - Intro
Propaganda Everywhere!
Propaganda Everywhere!
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72 views • March 06, 2021
To explain our current spot in history we need to look at some of the recent events that lead us to today.

This is the first in a series of videos that tell a powerful story.

You'll find some themes and patterns that once you see them, it's extremely hard to watch current events in the same light ever again. All that you are watching play out is an orchestrated play designed to keep you under control.

We are watching a battle of good versus evil play out before our very eyes. These battles have been occurring in history for thousands of years. This series takes a look at the last 60 years or so of what has brought us to today.
Leave a comment, add in what we may have missed. Take notes on what we are presenting and DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH. This series is how we see events, if you see things differently, we are interested in learning from you.

Stay tuned, more videos are coming.
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trumpobamademocratkennedyrepublicanpopulismmilitary industrial complextea party
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy