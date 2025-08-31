Watch The Water 2: Closing Chapter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They called it a conspiracy. They ignored the evidence.
But they can't change the truth.
Dr. Bryan Ardis returns in this closing chapter to Watch The Water, reinforcing the research behind the groundbreaking documentary.
From venom peptides to blood clots, Dr. Ardis and Stew dive deep into how the Covid-19 bioweapon was made.
There is evil in this world, and it is trying to snuff out God's people by any means necessary.