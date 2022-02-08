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Corona case rates and intensive care bed utilization under the microscope: Signs of a media conspiracy?
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60 views • February 08, 2022
Covid certificates or 3- or 2-G rule: how reliable is the numerical basis on which the rights, especially for unvaccinated persons, are continuously and repeatedly restricted? - how do these numbers come into being? In this broacast interesting correlations are shown...
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