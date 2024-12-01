Syrian Army captured Tayyibat al Imam, about 3 miles northwest of Maardes

The Syrian Army has just captured Tayyibat al Imam, about 3 miles northwest of Maardes.

The SAA continues to advance rapidly on the Hama front. It seems that the terrorists used light forces moving quickly to bypass SAA garrisons, but they lacked the follow-on forces to actually secure any "captured" territory. Therefore, the SAA is rapidly reversing all of the rebel gains, without much resistance. The light rebel forces they encounter are easily brushed aside, and any heavier forces are mercilessly hunted from the skies by Syrian and Russian aircraft.

The situation is still very tense around Aleppo, but on the Hama front, at least, the tide appears to have turned.

Adding:

While the situation in northern Hama province appears to have stabilized, Aleppo remains critical.

Videos show foreign-backed militants capturing a variety of equipment, including tanks, artillery, armored vehicles, L-39 training aircraft, an Mi-8 helicopter, a fully loaded Uragan MLRS, and even a Pantsir-S1 air defense system.

However, the condition of this equipment is questionable. The Mi-8 and the aircraft are likely non-operational. Some T-55 tanks are being towed, and the Shilka is missing one of its guns.

Adding, there was a chart pictured:

The CIA and Pentagon have armed 21 out of 28 Syrian anti-government militias that Turkey has restructured into a mercenary "national army," according to the Turkish think tank SETA.

Many of these U.S.-backed groups took part in this week's assault on Aleppo.

SETA’s chart highlights U.S. sponsorship of Syrian anti-government militias now repurposed by Turkey as mercenaries.

Notably, many of these groups previously fought alongside Al-Qaeda, Nusra, and HTS in various coalitions.

Max Blumenthal posted the chart:

https://x.com/MaxBlumenthal/status/1863105886773772760

