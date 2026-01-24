BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Another angle of the shooting, however this one is not as revealing as the last one
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1345 followers
71 views • 2 days ago

Another angle of the shooting, however this one is not as revealing.

The man fatally shot by federal officers in Minneapolis this morning has been identified as Alex Jeffrey Pretti. According to social media, he was a registered nurse and an athlete.

Some comments found about this video:

  1. Six guys against one on his knees. No justified reason to shoot him
  2. WTH? The "suspect," aka US citizen murdered by ICE, was trying to protect a woman whom ICE goons were assaulting. They turned to him, attacked him, and had him on the ground under their control when ICE goon shot him repeatedly. And since when do you have to carry ID in the US?
