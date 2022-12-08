Senator Mark Warner Says that Tik Tok is an Enormous Threat

https://gnews.org/articles/534000
摘要：11/20/2022 Senator Mark Warner: The Chinese communist party's short-video platform TikTok is a threat to the United States on two levels. Firstly, it can collect data from teenagers on a large scale; Secondly, TikTok is a propaganda platform for the Communist China.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.