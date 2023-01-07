Create New Account
How can we control emotions?
Silver Dove
Published Yesterday |

Pearls of Wisdom with Katharina Bless How can we control our emotions?

In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students.
Today with Suchada and Navasit


1. How can we control emotions?

2. How can I tune into my emotions before the mind/brain takes over?

3. How can we break our habits that are connected to feelings and emotions from long time ago?

If you want to ask a question, we will talk about it and either answer it private or consider to make a video, join the “Pearls of Wisdom” Telegram Channel.

Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.

You can contact me at Telegram:
Silver Dove Group https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
My Posts only Pearls of Wisdom: https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1
or contact me @KatharinaBless
MeWe Silver Dove Group: http://www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork

Blog Page: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove
If you want to send an email, use my full name (katharinabless) at gmail.com


