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They knowingly inserted graphene oxide into the vaccine and got caught
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150 views • September 04, 2021
They tried to silence Dr. Robert Young by smearing his name in public as well as in lawsuits but failed. He continues to speak the truth and hopefully, open people’s eyes in order for them to recognize the lies from the “experts” and the mainstream media. The people in charge in Japan, are trying to cover up what may be the biggest scandal in world history. The Japanese experts have to convince the people that there was some sort of a manufacturing error and cleanup with a knew was going to make people sick and die.
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