A Demonic Attack: The Day a Pro-Choice Man Tried to Kill Us
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1143 followers
83 views • 1 day ago

A Demonic Attack: The Day a Pro-Choice Man Tried to Kill Us

Pro-life sidewalk counselor Mark Crosby recounts the day a pro-choice assailant targeted him and his 84-year-old partner, Dick Schaefer, in what he calls an attempted murder.

-----------------


The brutal, unprovoked attack—captured on camera—left Mark with a fractured orbital socket, temporary blindness, and permanent neurological damage, while Dick was knocked unconscious. Despite the severity of the assault, the activists claim the Baltimore justice system failed them, treating the victims as criminals.

Mark details the horrific events of that day, the miraculous role of prayer and community in their recovery, and the powerful faith that drove them back to their peaceful vigil outside the same Planned Parenthood just days later.

------------------

'Pushing the lie': Transgender yanked out of teaching position after rant against Christian student's faith

https://www.wnd.com/2025/12/transgender-taken


a demonic attackthe day a pro-choiceman tried to kill us
