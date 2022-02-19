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The Art of Living Well – Justin The Fuhrer Continue
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64 views • February 19, 2022
In the talk titled The Art of Living Well – Justin the Fuhrer my objectives are to show and prove to you 1. why you should not and why we should not and why we must not be envious or covetous of the rich, the elites, the globalists, the famous and politically powerful peoples of the world aka our oppressors. 2. to have you look at these people and see them for who and what they really and truly are. You comments, feed-forward and feed-back are welcomed and encouraged.
Keywords
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