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food shortages coming during solar minimum
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168 views • June 17, 2020
Chinese HOARD Grains after Cold Kills Wheat – Growing Zones Shifting!
by Ice Age Farmer | Jun 10, 2020 | Podcast
Brutal cold temperatures damaged wheat in the main production area of China — enough to send locals scurrying into stores to start hoarding supplies! But as they prepare for more crop losses in this deep Solar Minimum, we in the west are scuttling our food supply, and “activists” are moving from urban “protests” to attacks on rural communities and even directly on farms. Defend our farms and start growing food!
by Ice Age Farmer | Jun 10, 2020 | Podcast
Brutal cold temperatures damaged wheat in the main production area of China — enough to send locals scurrying into stores to start hoarding supplies! But as they prepare for more crop losses in this deep Solar Minimum, we in the west are scuttling our food supply, and “activists” are moving from urban “protests” to attacks on rural communities and even directly on farms. Defend our farms and start growing food!
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