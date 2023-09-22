Herescope the Apostasy of our Day - T. A. McMahon & Sarah Leslie (Part 2)

https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-sarah-leslie-part-2 More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social





Joining us for today’s program--actually, this is our second week with Sarah Leslie. Sarah is the editor and contributing writer for the discernment blog site Herescope. And, Sarah, again, thanks for coming back with us, and I want to just jump right into this. Last week, we ended with kind of a teaser, but this is an important issue that we do want to address. It has to do with the teaching today with regard to the Nephilim. I’ll read Genesis 6:1-4.









Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall



