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Tricked By Misleading Food Labels?
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17 views • February 04, 2020
Are you confused by food labels? It’s probably not your fault. Misleading labels trick our eyes into thinking we are purchasing something safe. Manufacturers know how to use colors and buzz words to manipulate our perception of their products. Learn more at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/tricked-by-misleading-food-labels
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