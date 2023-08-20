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Till Lindemann and Heidi Klum on trial before the People’s Court | www.kla.tv/26837
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
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34 views • August 20, 2023

The worst, most perverted perpetrators committing child abuse are said to be prosecutors and judges themselves. For a long time, no action has been taken against these people (testimony under oath by pediatrician Dr. Dorothea Thul). If this is true, a people's court is needed: You and I. Till Lindemann, the lead singer of German metal band Rammstein, sings about cruel satanic practices, rape and pedophilia and depicts them in the band’s videos, which is all covered by the so-called "freedom of art". Lois Sasek compares these outlandish "works of art", e.g. a bloodthirsty cannibalistic video by Heidi Klum with shocking testimonies of the cruelest human sacrifices and cannibalism that have taken place in real life. The presenter brings forward other examples of works of art where "freedom of art" amazingly no longer applies ... Let the people's court decide! 

👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26837


The following might also be of interest for you:

50 Voices of Ritual Abuse - Trailer:
https://odysee.com/@50Voices:0/Trailer-%28eng%29:c

The Blood Cult: 27 Victims + 27 Witnesses (from Lois Sasek): www.kla.tv/26296

SRF-Scandal only the tip of the iceberg – satanic ritual abuse covered up worldwide: www.kla.tv/26581

Satanist-Scandal: Swiss TV and Robin Rehmann’s “Satanic Panic”: www.kla.tv/26445


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

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Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


See 50 Survovors of ritual violence:

www.50voices.org


Pediatrician Dr. Dorothea Thul

Testimony under oath

www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJTvTEV9Lnw

https://t.me/schnauzevol/13654


Dr. Jette Limberg-Diers Call for Help

www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Cf0JoFodgk


Cult surviving Steffi, Marie and child testify before ZDF

www.youtube.com/watch?v=02A75ogECtg


Psychotherapist Dagmar Eckers testimony

www.youtube.com/watch?v=02A75ogECtg


Former member of the Bundestag Renate Rennebach complains

corpses are not being investigated on traces of ritual abuse

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3cJJ9gxaR8


Wien Newspaper 2002: «3000-7000 dangerous

Satanists, probably more»

 www.tagblatt-wienerzeitung.at/nachrichten/

chronik/oesterreich/193168_Von-harmlos-bis-

extrem-gefaehrlich.html


Official Document of US State Department on Satanic Cult, Violence and Rituals

«Satanic Cult Awareness U.S. Department Of

Justice D.D.Teoli Jr. A.C.» (49 Seiten)

 archive.org/details/satanic-cult-awareness-u.-s.-

department-of-justice/page/n1/mode/

2up?view=theater


Sound of Freedom - Backgrounds


Carlos Slim Helu one of the richest

men in the world, funds Clinton Foundation and

«Sound of Freedom», major investor:

rumble.com/v2zihvi-sound-of-freedom-and-operation-

underground-railroad-why-it-is-a-scam.html

www.wiwo.de/erfolg/trends/forbes-liste-2023-die-

reichsten-menschen-der-welt-im-aktuellen-

ranking/26281100.html


Carlos Slim Helu and Frank Giustra 2007 each donated 100 million dollars to Clinton Foundation

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/report-on-business/

giustra-slim-donate-100-million-each-to-clinton-

foundation/article20404756/t.me/ReptosNagas/37376

t.me/anon_fa_mous/2916

t.me/anon_fa_mous/2917


Carlos Slim Helu very close to the Rothschilds, business ties with Hunter Biden

www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-1293856/

Rothschilds-big-fat-deal-Slim.html

t.me/anon_fa_mous/2920

t.me/anon_fa_mous/2956

Doku: „Die Rothschild-Kontrolle“

www.kla.tv/13533



All sources: www.kla.tv/26837

Keywords
politicscorruptionsatanismelitesoccultismperversionpornographyheidi klumsects
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