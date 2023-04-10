Another imbecilic mainstream media sales pitch for '15 minute cities'Notice how they never mention the part where you will require permission to leave your designated sector, and will be fined if you don't get permission.
Source @WideAwakeMedia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.