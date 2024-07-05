© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
✈️💥🇺🇦 Su-34's working in the SMO zone.
Adding this:
The US will deploy F-15EX and F-35 fighters to airbases in Japan to modernize its tactical air fleet, according to the US Department of Defense.
Kadena Air Base in Okinawa will receive 36 F-15EX fighters to replace 48 F-15C/D fighters, which were transferred to the US in 2023.
Misawa Air Base will receive 48 F-35A fighters to replace 36 F-16C/D fighters of the 35th Fighter Wing.
Additionally, the US Marine Corps at Iwakuni Air Base is set to receive an unspecified number of F-35B fighters, which are currently stationed there on a rotational basis.