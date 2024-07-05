✈️💥🇺🇦 Su-34's working in the SMO zone.

Adding this:

The US will deploy F-15EX and F-35 fighters to airbases in Japan to modernize its tactical air fleet, according to the US Department of Defense.

Kadena Air Base in Okinawa will receive 36 F-15EX fighters to replace 48 F-15C/D fighters, which were transferred to the US in 2023.

Misawa Air Base will receive 48 F-35A fighters to replace 36 F-16C/D fighters of the 35th Fighter Wing.

Additionally, the US Marine Corps at Iwakuni Air Base is set to receive an unspecified number of F-35B fighters, which are currently stationed there on a rotational basis.





