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Tough Questions, Unscripted Answers | Living Off Grid | Episode 9
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88 views • March 12, 2022
Today we decided to ask each other 5 unscripted questions and get outside for some Colorado sunshine (and wind!).
If you are considering buying off grid or homestead property be sure to subscribe to our channel so you can follow our journey!
We want to get to know our viewers better, so please answer one or all of the following in the comments!
1. Is there anything that you don’t see other off grid homestead channels doing that you would like to see us covering?
2. Are you a;
a. An off grider
b. Home Steader
c. Prepper
d. Considering one of the above
e. Just curious
3. How are you planning to resilient during these difficult times?
4. What do you think the most useful skill is when it comes to living off grid?
Thanks for watching today…see you soon!
Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Facebook: www.facebook.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Instagram: www.instagram.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tworebelsoffgrid
BitChute: www.bitchute.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Rumble: www.rumble.com/tworebelsoffgrid
YouTube: www.youtube.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Music by: Tunepocket
Video Editing by: iMovie for Windows
All the artwork for this channel are original creations by Doug
If you are considering buying off grid or homestead property be sure to subscribe to our channel so you can follow our journey!
We want to get to know our viewers better, so please answer one or all of the following in the comments!
1. Is there anything that you don’t see other off grid homestead channels doing that you would like to see us covering?
2. Are you a;
a. An off grider
b. Home Steader
c. Prepper
d. Considering one of the above
e. Just curious
3. How are you planning to resilient during these difficult times?
4. What do you think the most useful skill is when it comes to living off grid?
Thanks for watching today…see you soon!
Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Facebook: www.facebook.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Instagram: www.instagram.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tworebelsoffgrid
BitChute: www.bitchute.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Rumble: www.rumble.com/tworebelsoffgrid
YouTube: www.youtube.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Music by: Tunepocket
Video Editing by: iMovie for Windows
All the artwork for this channel are original creations by Doug
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