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Part 1/2 Watching Dmitriy Polyanski demolishing the news anchor from Skynews, I couldn’t help but feel a strong sensation of Deja vu. But then it hit me, 14 years ago
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20 views • May 26, 2022
Part 1/2
Watching Dmitriy Polyanski demolishing the news anchor from Skynews, I couldn’t help but feel a strong sensation of Deja vu.
But then it hit me, 14 years ago I saw a similar scene on Fox news.
On April 8, 2008 during the Olympics, Georgian army launched a large-scale military attack on Abkhazia and South Ossetia after being armed and trained by American and NATO instructors for over a year.
15 Russian peace keepers, who were there in accordance with the United Nations mandate (after the 1992 Ossetian genocide) died in the unexpected attack.
Russia intervened and ended the conflict in 4 days, forcing the war criminal Saakashvili to subsequently flee to Ukraine and continue his CIA sponsored work of destructing a new country.
But what struck me personally at that time, was... (Part 2)
Watching Dmitriy Polyanski demolishing the news anchor from Skynews, I couldn’t help but feel a strong sensation of Deja vu.
But then it hit me, 14 years ago I saw a similar scene on Fox news.
On April 8, 2008 during the Olympics, Georgian army launched a large-scale military attack on Abkhazia and South Ossetia after being armed and trained by American and NATO instructors for over a year.
15 Russian peace keepers, who were there in accordance with the United Nations mandate (after the 1992 Ossetian genocide) died in the unexpected attack.
Russia intervened and ended the conflict in 4 days, forcing the war criminal Saakashvili to subsequently flee to Ukraine and continue his CIA sponsored work of destructing a new country.
But what struck me personally at that time, was... (Part 2)
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