Signs of Crisis

There are many signs of the unfolding major time of crisis we are entering. "The Greater Depression" has really started gradually over many years since 2007 or even the beginning of this century. Debt, fraud and institutional manipulation have caused supply shortages, labor issues, transportation difficulties and currency destruction.

Economists have been warning of an impending financial collapse soon, which is already in progress. It is wise to be prepared and to form a cooperative community for exploration of modalities of mutual support and improvement.

