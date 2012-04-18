[Apr 18, 2012] The Omega Plan? (43.2K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a compilation of images, YouTube and other videos created by Rob Skiba. It reveals a 20 year timeline representing what he calls "The Omega Plan" - a plan that may bring about the rise of Babylon, the resurrection of the Antichrist and the End of Days. Watch and see if you don't agree that America may indeed have a rendezvous with destiny in 2012.
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy