Lead Author of Pfizer & Moderna Clinical Trials Calls for Immediate Suspension of the mRNA Jabs

Dr. Joseph Fraiman warns of the risk of sudden cardiac death from the jabs and calls for their withdrawal from the market.
"We have conclusive evidence that the vaccines are inducing sudden cardiac death."
Article: https://www.thehealthsite.com/news/covid-19-vaccines-can-cause-sudden-cardiac-deaths-warns-expert-calls-for-its-withdrawal-from-market-942361/
