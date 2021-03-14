Med Bed Technology, Reverse Disease, Aging - Regenerative Technology

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TRUMP ON JUNE 14 SAID TO THE NATION, “WITHIN A YEAR’S TIME OR SO ALMOST ALL HOSPITAL PROCEDURES WILL BE OBSOLETE.”
According to Jared Rand, there are three (3) types of Med Beds: (1) Holographic Med Beds; (2) Regenerative Med Beds which regenerates tissue and body parts, that’s powered by a different source; (3) Re-atomization Med Beds that in about two-and-half to three minutes will regenerate the whole human body, head to toe.