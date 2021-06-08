Best Fitness Apps in 2020 | Quarantine Edition | My 4 Favorite!

What are the best fitness apps to have on your phone in 2020? Especially now that everyone is trying to find things to do in quarantine and are stuck working from home. In this video I share my 4 favorite fitness and workout apps that can help you stay healthy during this pandemic. Some apps you may have heard of like MyFitnessPal and Nike Training Club, but I can guarantee that you haven't heard about the other two. These all include fun workout apps and sleep cycle apps that will make sure you keep your health in check.App Links1. Nike Training Club - Free version & paid version (for full programs)2. MyFitnessPal - Free (I wouldn't pay for the premium personally)3. SworkIt - Free version (sufficient!) & paid (for more exercises and body parts)4. Auto Sleep/Sleep Watch - Sleep Watch (free + paid) & AutoSleep (paid)COMMENT BELOW: What other health and fitness apps do you know of?Did you enjoy this video? If so don't forget to LIKE and SUBSCRIBE to my channel if you haven't already!