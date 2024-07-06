National March For Palestine London 6th July 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Saturday 6th July 2024 March for Palestine in London, calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. The first Palestine protest with a new Keir Starmer Labour government.
Music: AB - 'Freedom'
https://www.youtube.com/@ABBASTOMI
+ short snippet of The Who's 'Won't Get Fooled Again'
#freepalestine
#ceasefirenow