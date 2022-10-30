Raging Against the Machine, One Mineral at a Time | Clive DeCarle

Today we had the pleasure of speaking with the one & only Clive DeCarle! We were also joined by our naturopath friend Shannon (@creativelight16 on IG) and Murphy from the Tub Turkey Podcast! We go over the essential minerals & vitamins that are severely lacking these days in our foods and how to properly identify & dose these for better overall health, sleep, & pooping! You can find all the supplements Clive produces at clivedecarle.com and his special information site secrethealthclub.com. Tub Turkey Podcast is available on all podcast players (& soon to be on Legit Bat too). Thanks for listening!





