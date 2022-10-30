Raging Against the Machine, One Mineral at a Time | Clive DeCarle

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Today we had the pleasure of speaking with the one & only Clive DeCarle! We were also joined by our naturopath friend Shannon (@creativelight16 on IG) and Murphy from the Tub Turkey Podcast! We go over the essential minerals & vitamins that are severely lacking these days in our foods and how to properly identify & dose these for better overall health, sleep, & pooping! You can find all the supplements Clive produces at clivedecarle.com and his special information site secrethealthclub.com. Tub Turkey Podcast is available on all podcast players (& soon to be on Legit Bat too). Thanks for listening!
Get your MUD/WTR starter mushroom coffee kit at https://mudwtr.com/collections/shop?rfsn=6372661.1fe4dab&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=6372661.1fe4dab
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