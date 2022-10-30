Raging Against the Machine, One Mineral at a Time | Clive DeCarle

Today we had the pleasure of speaking with the one & only Clive DeCarle! We were also joined by our naturopath friend Shannon (@creativelight16 on IG) and Murphy from the Tub Turkey Podcast! We go over the essential minerals & vitamins that are severely lacking these days in our foods and how to properly identify & dose these for better overall health, sleep, & pooping! You can find all the supplements Clive produces at clivedecarle.com and his special information site secrethealthclub.com. Tub Turkey Podcast is available on all podcast players (& soon to be on Legit Bat too). Thanks for listening!
Get your MUD/WTR starter mushroom coffee kit at https://mudwtr.com/collections/shop?rfsn=6372661.1fe4dab&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=6372661.1fe4dab
Find all our videos & podcasts below:
https://Linktr.ee/legitbat
Email: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.