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AxeTruth 08/15 Sunday Funday Chopping Block – Open Your Eyes, Lies can never be TRUE
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21 views • August 17, 2021
In Alphabet Soup Cult news.. all they do make up new terms and definitions for their many gender .The new TERM .. MissEHerds WTF
2. Chirs Cuomosexual dancing it up like he's apart of the alphabet soup community
3. Vogue writes article about a man saying When I Stopped Shopping By Gender, I Fell In Love With Fashion Again
https://www.vogue.com/article/genderless-fashion-shopping-guide
4. Morbidly Obsese Women are not HOT , they have them walking down the runway
5. Lizzo is trending because of all the negative remarks she's getting for her slutty & THOT actions , now she's acting like a victims
https://www.tmz.com/2021/08/15/lizzo-breaks-down-hate-fatphobia-mammy-rumors-cardi-b-defend/
6. Lizzo goes on the The Breakfast Club talks about Cardi B wanting to eat her TWAT... .disgusting , Lizzo says she's going to keep doing what she's doing
7. White mans says My Freedom Is NOT Open To Negotiation With Any Of You
8. Kentucky Boone Circuit Court rules COURT RULES the Mask UNCONSTITUTIONAL https://www.scribd.com/document/511055321/Boone-Circuit-Court-Order
8. Some metro Atlanta churches requiring vaccinations for in-person worship, time to find a new church
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/some-metro-atlanta-churches-requiring-vaccinations-for-in-person-worship/ar-AANg124
9.This Fire Captain Pours His Heart Out, Vaccine Mandates Are Tearing Communities Apart
Visit my website at AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
2. Chirs Cuomosexual dancing it up like he's apart of the alphabet soup community
3. Vogue writes article about a man saying When I Stopped Shopping By Gender, I Fell In Love With Fashion Again
https://www.vogue.com/article/genderless-fashion-shopping-guide
4. Morbidly Obsese Women are not HOT , they have them walking down the runway
5. Lizzo is trending because of all the negative remarks she's getting for her slutty & THOT actions , now she's acting like a victims
https://www.tmz.com/2021/08/15/lizzo-breaks-down-hate-fatphobia-mammy-rumors-cardi-b-defend/
6. Lizzo goes on the The Breakfast Club talks about Cardi B wanting to eat her TWAT... .disgusting , Lizzo says she's going to keep doing what she's doing
7. White mans says My Freedom Is NOT Open To Negotiation With Any Of You
8. Kentucky Boone Circuit Court rules COURT RULES the Mask UNCONSTITUTIONAL https://www.scribd.com/document/511055321/Boone-Circuit-Court-Order
8. Some metro Atlanta churches requiring vaccinations for in-person worship, time to find a new church
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/some-metro-atlanta-churches-requiring-vaccinations-for-in-person-worship/ar-AANg124
9.This Fire Captain Pours His Heart Out, Vaccine Mandates Are Tearing Communities Apart
Visit my website at AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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