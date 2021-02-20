CHURCH PEOPLE - New MOVIE Trailer - IN THEATERS and CHURCHES MARCH 13

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Executive Producer Sydney Powell! And she has a cameo in the film!
IN THEATERS and; CHURCHES MARCH 13 - 15, 2021
ChurchPeopleFilm.com
Sydney Powell - "I'm excited to share with you a movie I was an executive producer of and have a cameo in called Church People. It comes out on March 13th! Watch the trailer now!"