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Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Channeled by Karl Mollison short
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46 views • September 04, 2020
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From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jacqueline_Kennedy_Onassis
Jacqueline Lee Kennedy Onassis July 28, 1929 – May 19, 1994
was First Lady of the United States during the presidency of
John F. Kennedy and was regarded then and afterward as an
international icon of style and culture.
Bouvier was born in 1929 in Southampton, New York, to Wall
Street stockbroker John Vernou Bouvier III and his wife,
Janet Lee Bouvier. In 1951, she graduated with a Bachelor
of Arts in French literature from George Washington
University and went on to work for the Washington Times-Herald
as an inquiring photographer.
In 1952, Bouvier met then-Congressman Jack Kennedy at a dinner
party in Washington. Kennedy was elected to the Senate that
same year, and the couple married on September 12, 1953, in
Newport, Rhode Island. They had four children, two of whom
died in infancy. Following her husband's election to the
presidency in 1960, Jacqueline was known for her highly
publicized restoration of the White House and emphasis on
arts and culture, as well as for her style, elegance, and
grace. At age 31, she was the third youngest First Lady when
her husband was inaugurated President.
On November 22, 1963, Jacqueline was riding with her husband
in a presidential motorcade in Dallas, Texas, when he was
assassinated.
Following his funeral, she and her children largely withdrew
from public view. In 1968, she married Greek shipping magnate
Aristotle Onassis. Following Onassis's death in 1975, she had
a career as a book editor in New York City. She died on May
19, 1994, of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, aged 64.
During her lifetime, Jacqueline Kennedy was regarded as an
international fashion icon. Her famous ensemble of a pink
Chanel suit and matching pillbox hat that she wore in Dallas
has become a symbol of her husband's assassination.
Even after her death, she ranks as one of the most popular
and recognizable First Ladies, and in 1999 she was listed
as one of Gallup's Most-Admired Men and Women of the 20th
century.
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jacqueline_Kennedy_Onassis
Jacqueline Lee Kennedy Onassis July 28, 1929 – May 19, 1994
was First Lady of the United States during the presidency of
John F. Kennedy and was regarded then and afterward as an
international icon of style and culture.
Bouvier was born in 1929 in Southampton, New York, to Wall
Street stockbroker John Vernou Bouvier III and his wife,
Janet Lee Bouvier. In 1951, she graduated with a Bachelor
of Arts in French literature from George Washington
University and went on to work for the Washington Times-Herald
as an inquiring photographer.
In 1952, Bouvier met then-Congressman Jack Kennedy at a dinner
party in Washington. Kennedy was elected to the Senate that
same year, and the couple married on September 12, 1953, in
Newport, Rhode Island. They had four children, two of whom
died in infancy. Following her husband's election to the
presidency in 1960, Jacqueline was known for her highly
publicized restoration of the White House and emphasis on
arts and culture, as well as for her style, elegance, and
grace. At age 31, she was the third youngest First Lady when
her husband was inaugurated President.
On November 22, 1963, Jacqueline was riding with her husband
in a presidential motorcade in Dallas, Texas, when he was
assassinated.
Following his funeral, she and her children largely withdrew
from public view. In 1968, she married Greek shipping magnate
Aristotle Onassis. Following Onassis's death in 1975, she had
a career as a book editor in New York City. She died on May
19, 1994, of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, aged 64.
During her lifetime, Jacqueline Kennedy was regarded as an
international fashion icon. Her famous ensemble of a pink
Chanel suit and matching pillbox hat that she wore in Dallas
has become a symbol of her husband's assassination.
Even after her death, she ranks as one of the most popular
and recognizable First Ladies, and in 1999 she was listed
as one of Gallup's Most-Admired Men and Women of the 20th
century.
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