Dr. Peter McCullough: 12.000+ Vax Deaths, Government Malfeasance Misleading the Public

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"The Vaccine Is Failing In The UK And Israel" - OffBeat Business TV
1. The virus does not spread asymptomatically.
2. We should never test asymptomatic people.
3. Natural immunity is robust, complete, and durable.
4. COVID-19 is easily treatable at home.
5. The current vaccines are obsolete, unsafe, and unfit for human use.