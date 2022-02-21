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5G.. Copper Raised on a Pole 'That whoever believes in it should have eternal A.I. life' [18.02.2022]
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95 views • February 21, 2022
2 Thes 2:
11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie:
12 That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.
Links:
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%203&;version=KJV
Copper components of 5G
https://www.alibaba.com/product-detail/Custom-Variable-inductor-coil-Enamelled-Flat_1600062483216.html
https://www.globalsources.com/Precision-turned/Precision-turned-parts-1185646530p.htm
https://wanhengda-thermal.en.made-in-china.com/product/iOHastGAYukW/China-Skived-Radiator-High-Power-5g-Base-Station-Copper-Shovel-Radiator.html
https://www.anandtech.com/show/13106/qualcomm-announces-their-first-5g-mmwave-antenna-module-qtm052-coming-this-year
https://s-pintl.com/wp-content/uploads/5G-NR.png
https://www.essentracomponents.com/en-us/news/guides/fiber-optics-and-requirements-in-5g-infrastructure
https://www.essentracomponents.com/en-gb/news/guides/5g-base-stations-and-the-challenge-of-thermal-management
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/1155586
https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/copper-deficiency-symptoms#TOC_TITLE_HDR_9
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tyrosinase#:~:text=Tyrosinase%20is%20a%20copper%2Dcontaining,encoded%20by%20the%20TYR%20gene.
Octopus have copper enzymes that control the way they copy and camouflage.
https://animals.howstuffworks.com/marine-life/octopus2.htm
https://www.chemistryislife.com/the-chemistry-of-biological-camouflage
Guanine, the shimmery rainbow in scallops.
Guanine is a DNA protein
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scallop
2,167 views Streamed live 71 minutes ago
EntertheStars
105K subscribers
https://youtu.be/mO8jW-d03WQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie:
12 That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.
Links:
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%203&;version=KJV
Copper components of 5G
https://www.alibaba.com/product-detail/Custom-Variable-inductor-coil-Enamelled-Flat_1600062483216.html
https://www.globalsources.com/Precision-turned/Precision-turned-parts-1185646530p.htm
https://wanhengda-thermal.en.made-in-china.com/product/iOHastGAYukW/China-Skived-Radiator-High-Power-5g-Base-Station-Copper-Shovel-Radiator.html
https://www.anandtech.com/show/13106/qualcomm-announces-their-first-5g-mmwave-antenna-module-qtm052-coming-this-year
https://s-pintl.com/wp-content/uploads/5G-NR.png
https://www.essentracomponents.com/en-us/news/guides/fiber-optics-and-requirements-in-5g-infrastructure
https://www.essentracomponents.com/en-gb/news/guides/5g-base-stations-and-the-challenge-of-thermal-management
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/1155586
https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/copper-deficiency-symptoms#TOC_TITLE_HDR_9
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tyrosinase#:~:text=Tyrosinase%20is%20a%20copper%2Dcontaining,encoded%20by%20the%20TYR%20gene.
Octopus have copper enzymes that control the way they copy and camouflage.
https://animals.howstuffworks.com/marine-life/octopus2.htm
https://www.chemistryislife.com/the-chemistry-of-biological-camouflage
Guanine, the shimmery rainbow in scallops.
Guanine is a DNA protein
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scallop
2,167 views Streamed live 71 minutes ago
EntertheStars
105K subscribers
https://youtu.be/mO8jW-d03WQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
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