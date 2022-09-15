Create New Account
[Bidan]'s Electric Boogaloo
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

Go Electric!

* Joe is wasting our $ going green.

* White House slow-walks EV charging station roll-out; wasted millions in infrastructure $.

* Joe pushed pricey new EV charging stations.

* EVs are no match for American muscle.

* Even he knows gas-powered is better — but Corvette Joe wants you to go green.

* You have no choice: go green or else.

* White House is clueless about EVs.

* It turns out they’re being powered by coal.

* Joe is driving us off a cliff.

* Big green con: environmentally unfriendly EVs.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 14 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312324214112

