[Bidan]'s Electric Boogaloo

Go Electric!
* Joe is wasting our $ going green.
* White House slow-walks EV charging station roll-out; wasted millions in infrastructure $.
* Joe pushed pricey new EV charging stations.
* EVs are no match for American muscle.
* Even he knows gas-powered is better — but Corvette Joe wants you to go green.
* You have no choice: go green or else.
* White House is clueless about EVs.
* It turns out they’re being powered by coal.
* Joe is driving us off a cliff.
* Big green con: environmentally unfriendly EVs.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 14 September 2022
