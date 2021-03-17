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COVID-19 Vaccine breaking news - Stop humanity turning into a GMO: mRNA to microchipping
Toronto Business Journal
Toronto Business Journal
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51 views • March 17, 2021
A milieu in which citizens can freely examine information distinguishes a democracy from a fascist society that seeks to control and oppress knowledge.

Society's ability to rid itself of COVID-19 has been prevented by groups that seek to repress information because they apparently view the pandemic to be in their interest.

The stated official origin of COVID-19-that it was spontaneously generated from nature-is a myth that is being proselytized in a disinformation steamroll against freedom of information and critical thought.

Investigative journalist Peter Tremblay suggests that COVID-19 is essentially a weapon of mass destruction (WMD) unleashed against humanity because of ideological goals.

COVID-19 was spawned from the minds of evil men who seek to depopulate our planet Earth and pursue unlimited control over the remainder of a population that will no longer be the "humans" we are presently.

This book remains banned at Amazon where it climbed to #20 in its category.

But you can still order it here - https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/covid-19-peter-tremblay/1138493655?ean=9781927538753
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy