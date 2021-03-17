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COVID-19 Vaccine breaking news - Stop humanity turning into a GMO: mRNA to microchipping
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51 views • March 17, 2021
A milieu in which citizens can freely examine information distinguishes a democracy from a fascist society that seeks to control and oppress knowledge.
Society's ability to rid itself of COVID-19 has been prevented by groups that seek to repress information because they apparently view the pandemic to be in their interest.
The stated official origin of COVID-19-that it was spontaneously generated from nature-is a myth that is being proselytized in a disinformation steamroll against freedom of information and critical thought.
Investigative journalist Peter Tremblay suggests that COVID-19 is essentially a weapon of mass destruction (WMD) unleashed against humanity because of ideological goals.
COVID-19 was spawned from the minds of evil men who seek to depopulate our planet Earth and pursue unlimited control over the remainder of a population that will no longer be the "humans" we are presently.
This book remains banned at Amazon where it climbed to #20 in its category.
But you can still order it here - https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/covid-19-peter-tremblay/1138493655?ean=9781927538753
Society's ability to rid itself of COVID-19 has been prevented by groups that seek to repress information because they apparently view the pandemic to be in their interest.
The stated official origin of COVID-19-that it was spontaneously generated from nature-is a myth that is being proselytized in a disinformation steamroll against freedom of information and critical thought.
Investigative journalist Peter Tremblay suggests that COVID-19 is essentially a weapon of mass destruction (WMD) unleashed against humanity because of ideological goals.
COVID-19 was spawned from the minds of evil men who seek to depopulate our planet Earth and pursue unlimited control over the remainder of a population that will no longer be the "humans" we are presently.
This book remains banned at Amazon where it climbed to #20 in its category.
But you can still order it here - https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/covid-19-peter-tremblay/1138493655?ean=9781927538753
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