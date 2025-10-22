BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Repenting and Confessing Our Sins to Each Other is Critical for Full Healing - Micah Davis
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
422 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
2 views • 2 days ago


“The sins we struggle with the most are the ones we’re most prone to judge in others,” says Micah E. Davis, the pastor of teaching and vision at The Sanctuary, in Indianapolis, Indiana. It’s easier to refuse to forgive those who have offended us, and it’s also easier to avoid asking for forgiveness when we have offended others! There’s humility and embarrassment in asking for forgiveness, and there is mercy and charity involved in giving it out. Sometimes, we don’t feel like extending that kind of love to those who have hurt us, but we should, because Christ has forgiven us. What we first received from Christ, we can then extend to others, Micah reminds us. Jesus was betrayed by so many of his friends and followers preceding his crucifixion, and yet, He forgave them. We have lost the art of communal confession and Christian accountability, and it’s time the body of Christ returns to it.



TAKEAWAYS


There is so much beauty and healing in living a communal life with other Christians


Confessing our sins and repenting results in receiving God’s forgiveness


The Bible tells us to confess our sins to each other for full healing


Our job as Christians is to be faithful day by day and leave the outcomes to the Lord



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Echo Technologies: https://echo.ws/ccm

Three Strikes, You’re Forgiven book: https://amzn.to/3WDyE5o

The Forgiveness Way book: https://amzn.to/3J6cZQm


🔗 CONNECT WITH MICAH DAVIS

Website: https://www.micahedavis.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/micahedavis

YouTube: https://bit.ly/4nst95i

Podcast: https://bit.ly/46wIx9F


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #micahdavis #forgiveness #love #faith #peace #god #healing #jesus #hope #grace #life #believe #spirituality #pray #wisdom #trust #selflove #happiness #meditation #compassion #prayer #forgive #gratitude #bible #truth #spiritual #mercy #motivation #jesuschrist #christian #mentalhealth #religion #thankful #selfcare #calm #inspiration #christ #faithful #kindness #church #family #christianity #strength #gospel #freedom #repent #repentance


Keywords
bibleforgivenessjesushealingchristianemotionalpastorindianaforgivesinsrepentingtina griffinconfessingcounter cutlure mom showsoul workmicah davismenta health
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy