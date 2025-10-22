Repenting and Confessing Our Sins to Each Other is Critical for Full Healing - Micah Davis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“The sins we struggle with the most are the ones we’re most prone to judge in others,” says Micah E. Davis, the pastor of teaching and vision at The Sanctuary, in Indianapolis, Indiana. It’s easier to refuse to forgive those who have offended us, and it’s also easier to avoid asking for forgiveness when we have offended others! There’s humility and embarrassment in asking for forgiveness, and there is mercy and charity involved in giving it out. Sometimes, we don’t feel like extending that kind of love to those who have hurt us, but we should, because Christ has forgiven us. What we first received from Christ, we can then extend to others, Micah reminds us. Jesus was betrayed by so many of his friends and followers preceding his crucifixion, and yet, He forgave them. We have lost the art of communal confession and Christian accountability, and it’s time the body of Christ returns to it.
TAKEAWAYS
There is so much beauty and healing in living a communal life with other Christians
Confessing our sins and repenting results in receiving God’s forgiveness
The Bible tells us to confess our sins to each other for full healing
Our job as Christians is to be faithful day by day and leave the outcomes to the Lord
Echo Technologies: https://echo.ws/ccm
Three Strikes, You’re Forgiven book: https://amzn.to/3WDyE5o
The Forgiveness Way book: https://amzn.to/3J6cZQm
Website: https://www.micahedavis.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/micahedavis
YouTube: https://bit.ly/4nst95i
Podcast: https://bit.ly/46wIx9F
