BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHLORINE DIOXIDE «THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE»
SFAGI
SFAGI
341 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
184 views • 13 hours ago

The German biophysicist Andreas Ludwig Kalcker explains everything you need to know about Chlorine Dioxide, how it cures 98% of the diseases we know, and much more that we should take into account in order to understand the function of this substance, which has rightly been called the “Universal Antidote”.

To obtain the materials for chlorine dioxide manufacturing, visit ecohealthgr.com & mmsgr.net .

Ο Γερμανός Βιοφυσικός Andreas Ludwig Kalcker,εξηγεί όλα όσα θα πρέπει να γνωρίζετε για το Διοξείδιο του Χλωρίου, πως αυτό, θεραπεύει το 98% των ασθενειών, που γνωρίζουμε, αλλά και άλλα πολλά τα οποία θα πρέπει να λάβουμε υπ’ όψη μας, έτσι ώστε να κατανοήσουμε την λειτουργία της ουσίας αυτής, που δικαίως έχει πάρει την ονομασία «Παγκόσμιο Αντίδοτο».

Για να προμηθευτείτε τα υλικά για την pαρασκευή του Διοξειδίου του χλωρίου, επισκεφτείτε τις ιστοσελίδες ecohealthgr.com & mmsgr.net .

#chlorine_dioxide #chlorinedioxide #CDS #MMS #greece #Kalcker #CD #sfagi #Demertzis #Universal_Antidote #UniversalAntidote #Covid19 #covid-19 #vaccine #jab

Keywords
mmschlorine dioxidecdskalckerdemertzisuniversal antidote covid-19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy