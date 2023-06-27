Create New Account
In Commemoration of Clemens Arvay – Jews Against Media Incitement „Anti-Semitism Cudgel” | www.kla.tv/26401
Once again Jewish associations raise their voices to shed light on the misuse of the term “anti-semitism”. Their message: “The anti-semitism cudgel is used as a weapon against critics of government measures. Like any weapon, it causes destruction. Like any weapon, it is a means of oppression and violence. This we do not want!” Listen to the Open Letter of Jewish Associations.

Case Arvay: International Association of Jews condemn Media Agitation (16.3.23)

https://tkp.at/2023/03/16/fall-arvay-internationales-buendnis-von-juden-klagt-medienhetze-an/


„It was an execution. He was completely desperate“
Suicide of Clemens Arvay – the story of a human hunt (19.3.23)


Requiem for a Smear Victim: Clemens Arvay (15.3.23)

https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/requiem-for-a-smear-victim-clemens


ORF.at

Biologist and author Clemens Arvay is dead (24.2.23)

https://orf.at/stories/3306496/


Jews for Justice – Jews for Enlightenment – We for Humanity

[email protected]

