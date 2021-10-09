X22 REPORT: [DS] Color Revolution Never Ended, Playbook Known, Countermeasures Are In Place

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[DS] Color Revolution Never Ended, Playbook Known, Countermeasures Are In Place
The [DS] planned a color revolution and it has not ended. They are now pushing the next phase because the forensic audits & Durham are moving forward, nothing can stop this. The [DS] understands this, the next phase will to continue with the riots and blame it on Trump and his supporters. The narrative is already being built, censorship is in place. The patriots know the playbook, they know what they are attempting, this is why the counterinsurgency has been built, the military was the only way forward.
All source links to the report can be found on the http://www.x22report.com site.