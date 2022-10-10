Late Nite🌙 Update (Intl. Roundtable) PART II "India"

Real Deal Media Presents: Late Nite Update with Dean Ryan Episode (International Roundtable Edition) Part Two 10/9/22 Featuring Det. Cagney -with RDM Viewers 'TreeHouse' of Japan and 'DurtyQ' of Australia The Roundtable PART II examines the mind of Putin and Russia's next move. Questions the validity of the EU and begs the question "Are they on their last days and hind legs?" What's the Role of India and where exactly.. and what exactly happened to Spain? + Det. Cagney gives her analysis of what's to come in America as 2022 comes to a puzzling end. Cure your anxiety and other ailments with Real Deal Kratom by visiting RealDealMedia.TV/kratom Late Nite Update is an Original Series by RealDealMedia LLC For PART III become an RDM Member by Signing Up at RealDealMedia.TV/membership __________________________________________________ LIVE Broadcasting (Mon-Thurs/Sat) 10pm EST www.RealDealMedia.TV Rumble.com/user/RealDealMedia YouTube.com/DeanRyanTV Facebook.com/TheRealDeanRyan Facebook.com/RealDealMedia __________________________________________________ Prevent Anxiety and other ailments by using Real Deal Kratom Visit www.RealDealMedia.TV/kratom __________________________________________________ Help us keep Real Deal Media Alive.. Donate Today! ...Join the fight against Censorship ** @PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan ** Cash App $TheRealDeanRyan * Venmo @TheRealDeanRyan __________________________________________________ Real Deal Online Store For all your Real Deal Retail NEEDS Visit our Online Store @ RealDealMedia.TV/store Your Purchase Fuels This Broadcast! __________________________________________________ ~Real Deal Memberships~ Become a Real Deal Member Today! Join Today at RealDealMedia.TV/membership Members get Exclusive Content, including Additional Shows, Podcasts, RDM Original Films, Music Videos and Backstage LIVE Chat. RDM Members are the architects oof this Operation. __________________________________________________ Real Deal Health Get All your Health & Wellness supplies by visiting RealDealMedia.TV/brighteonstore __________________________________________________ RDM Social Media Outlets twitter.com/TheRealDeanRyan Instagram.com/TheRealDealMedia Gab.com @DeanRyan Gettr.com/user/Jalumbo Facebook.com/TheRealDeanRyan Instagram.com/LisaDuthieOfficial Facebook.com/RealDealMediaTonight Flote.app/RealDealMedia __________________________________________________ Real Deal Media Shows are archived @ https://www.RealDealMedia.TV/video __________________________________________________ Real Deal Media Official Podcast Ch. www.RealDealMedia.TV/podcast For More Visit: www.RealDealMedia.TV