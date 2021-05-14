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Stage5 Lockdown in Ireland. Beyond Comprehension. Gripped in Fear. Dire Draconian Measures Divide Us
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10 views • May 14, 2021
Susan McCann is a Digital Warrior, Truther Seeker, Healer and Voice for freedom in Ireland. Our paths crossed, as they do and today we discuss the dire state of Ireland as people are hypnotised by fear and controlled by their Governments.
The Draconian, Dystopian existence is tearing apart families and having severe impacts on the mental health of the nation.
Please support Susan's Work here is her Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCesG...
Please send love and light to the WORLD and a special prayer for IRELAND.
You can follow The Awakening 11.11 on Telegram here:
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
Link to Pedowood doco is on my Telegram page - I am trying to find a link elsewhere too.
🙏
Much Love
Stay Strong
Bigger Things Coming
JoJo
The Draconian, Dystopian existence is tearing apart families and having severe impacts on the mental health of the nation.
Please support Susan's Work here is her Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCesG...
Please send love and light to the WORLD and a special prayer for IRELAND.
You can follow The Awakening 11.11 on Telegram here:
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
Link to Pedowood doco is on my Telegram page - I am trying to find a link elsewhere too.
🙏
Much Love
Stay Strong
Bigger Things Coming
JoJo
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