Riccardo Bosi: Financial Reset

Global Defense War: Path To A World Without War

* The transition has already started re: financial system.

* The majority of people have no clue.

* The white hats will never get people’s attention until bank accounts are zeroed for 3 days.





The full webcast is linked below.





JMC Broadcasting | AustraliaOne Party (29 August 2025)

https://www.brighteon.com/b464c51a-43d1-454d-8855-15726bf779d6