© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Veteran of Iraq war, Carlos PIccata address's tyrannical city council and tells them what we the people are going to do to them if they don't stop their tyranny
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
139 views • August 19, 2020
VIRAL: 2 minute speech by a veteran telling the city council what the second amendment is really all about, and what the people are going to do to them if they don't cease their tyranny. MAKE THIS GO VIRAL!
https://streamable.com/epskk6
-------------------
BEST 2ND Amendment talk:
Mark Passio – The True Meaning And Purpose Of The 2nd Amendment
http://missourifreepress.com/2020/07/19/mark-passio-the-true-meaning-and-purpose-of-the-2nd-amendment/
https://streamable.com/epskk6
-------------------
BEST 2ND Amendment talk:
Mark Passio – The True Meaning And Purpose Of The 2nd Amendment
http://missourifreepress.com/2020/07/19/mark-passio-the-true-meaning-and-purpose-of-the-2nd-amendment/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.