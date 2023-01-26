Medical Ethics 101 First, Do No Harm - Right Now Speaks To Captain Alan Dana

Gareth Icke at Right Now





Jan 26, 2023





This week on Right Now, we are joined by Qantas pilot Captain Alan Dunas, to expose how the jab has affected pilots, former environmentalist turned climate skeptic Robert Thompson Mills, Financial advisor Gareth Dobson talks about the uptick in claims post covid jab, Fight Lyme Now campaigners tell us about their fight in the House of Lords, and artist Paul McGowan is in studio to talk about cancel culture and the meme wars.





