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False Flags over Charlottesville with Kurt Haskell
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22 views • July 17, 2021
Rachael speaks with Attorney Kurt Haskell about his research into the horrible and widely televised Charlottesville, VA tragedy where a man drove a car into a crowd of angry protesters. Attorney Haskell has concluded that the event was staged and no one died.
Attorney Haskell is otherwise known as the “Underwear Bomber Witness”. He was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 253, the target of a failed al-Qaeda bombing attempt on Christmas Day, December 25, 2009. He is keenly aware of the use of ‘false flags’ – which are covert operations designed to deceive in such a way as to appear as though it is being carried out by entities, groups, or nations other than those who actually planned and executed it.
Attorney Haskell is otherwise known as the “Underwear Bomber Witness”. He was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 253, the target of a failed al-Qaeda bombing attempt on Christmas Day, December 25, 2009. He is keenly aware of the use of ‘false flags’ – which are covert operations designed to deceive in such a way as to appear as though it is being carried out by entities, groups, or nations other than those who actually planned and executed it.
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