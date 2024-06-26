Laying Hands on the Levites

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My commentary on the 2024 Beha’alotcha torah portion.
Bible verses covered:
Numbers 8:9-12
Hebrews 6:1-3
Numbers 27:18-23
Deuteronomy 34:9; 33:1, 8a, 10
Numbers 18:21, 24
Acts 8:14-17; 6:1-6
1 Timothy 5:17-18
