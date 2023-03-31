Pence responded to Trump's indictment by calling the indictment an “outrage.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence sat down for an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Thursday night. As one would expect, the first question from Blitzer was about the indictment of Trump.





Pence responded by calling the indictment an “outrage.” This on CNN.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/mike-pence-calls-indictment-of-president-trump-an-outrage-declines-to-say-whether-trump-should-drop-out-of-presidential-race-if-convicted-of-bs-charges-video/