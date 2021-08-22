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What trustworthy, reliable scientists sound like
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70 views • August 22, 2021
Highlighting the misleading director of NIH/NIAID, Tony Fauci and the very contrasting expert viewpoint on the need for vaccination in schools from CDC director Rochelle Walensky over just a matter of months.
Clip taken from “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”
https://www.brighteon.com/a91d8c57-320b-4d25-8d16-970ed364b22c
Flashback clip from “Follow The BS”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3WT4NMfC1hlQ/
Clip taken from “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”
https://www.brighteon.com/a91d8c57-320b-4d25-8d16-970ed364b22c
Flashback clip from “Follow The BS”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3WT4NMfC1hlQ/
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