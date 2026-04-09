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Jesus Warned Us About This | Why You're Being Targeted Right Now
Think About It
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Everything we were told was permanent is crumbling, and the hostility toward the faithful is no accident—it was foretold. While the world is in shock, those who know the Word understand that this is only the beginning of sorrows. In this video, we pull back the veil on why the world truly hates the light, the hidden meaning of the “Holocaust” of sin, and the warning that the ones persecuting you will believe they are actually serving God. It is time to stop being surprised and start standing firm.


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spiritual warfarebiblical truthmatthew 24christian persecutionend times prophecyexposing darknessthe beginning of sorrows
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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