DOGE is Sharpening the Tools of US Empire - Not Dismantling Them

Many people have become so distracted with debates over the process DOGE is overseeing in exposing and eliminating US government fraud, waste, and abuse, that no one is focused on its purpose.

The current US adminstration has declared its intention to uphold the irrational and unwarranted pursuit of US dominance over the globe and is merely attempting to sharpen and streamline the tools avialable to do so more efficiently.

References:

New Atlas (on X) - post regarding DOGE purpose vs. process:

https://x.com/BrianJBerletic/status/1889570183762903538/photo/1

CSPAN - Marco Rubio Senate Confirmation Hearing to be Secretary of State (Jan. 15, 2025):

https://www.youtube.com/live/r3sl7TtBUjI?si=lqquwl7LMvvg_7Js

The Union Herald - Senate Confirmation Hearing of Jamieson Greer to be United States Trade Representative (Feb. 7, 2025):

https://youtu.be/e2VCdZqiheQ?si=XD-N44N75SznyGcR





